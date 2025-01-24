UNLV takes on San Diego State, aims for 5th straight road win

UNLV Rebels (16-4, 8-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-7, 3-5 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Rebels take on San Diego State.

The Aztecs are 6-4 on their home court.

The Rebels are 8-0 in conference matchups. UNLV is sixth in the MWC giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

San Diego State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.6 points for the Aztecs. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.7 points and five assists for the Rebels. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 15.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

