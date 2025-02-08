UNLV takes home win streak into matchup with New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (13-11, 6-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (18-5, 10-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Rebels take on New Mexico.

The Rebels have gone 12-1 in home games. UNLV leads the MWC averaging 36.2 points in the paint. McKinna Brackens leads the Rebels scoring 7.3.

The Lobos are 6-5 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

UNLV’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game UNLV gives up.

The Rebels and Lobos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13.9 points for the Rebels. Kiara Jackson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.5 points for the Lobos. Viane Cumber is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.