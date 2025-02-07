UNLV puts home win streak on the line against New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (13-11, 6-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (18-5, 10-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Rebels face New Mexico.

The Rebels have gone 12-1 at home. UNLV scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 6-5 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks ninth in the MWC allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

UNLV scores 75.2 points, 7.1 more per game than the 68.1 New Mexico allows. New Mexico scores 9.8 more points per game (71.7) than UNLV allows (61.9).

The Rebels and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13.9 points for the Rebels. Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 8.5 points, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Lobos. Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.