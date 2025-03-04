UNLV looks for 25th win of season in matchup with Wyoming

UNLV Rebels (24-5, 16-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (19-10, 13-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Rebels visit the Wyoming.

The Cowgirls are 10-2 in home games. Wyoming leads the MWC with 16.1 assists per game led by Emily Mellema averaging 3.2.

The Rebels are 16-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV has a 19-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wyoming scores 65.3 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 61.3 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Wyoming gives up.

The Cowgirls and Rebels match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Fertig is averaging 19 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Rebels. Meadow Roland is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.