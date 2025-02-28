UNLV hosts San Jose State after Simmons’ 29-point game

San Jose State Spartans (10-19, 3-13 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (23-5, 15-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits UNLV after Amiah Simmons scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 82-75 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels are 15-1 on their home court. UNLV is second in the MWC with 15.0 assists per game led by Kiara Jackson averaging 5.2.

The Spartans are 3-13 against MWC opponents.

UNLV’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 65.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the 61.5 UNLV gives up to opponents.

The Rebels and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rebels. Meadow Roland is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Djessira Diawara is averaging 8.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Simmons is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.