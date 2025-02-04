UNLV hosts Meadow and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (15-7, 7-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-11, 5-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits UNLV after Andrew Meadow scored 20 points in Boise State’s 82-60 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 8-3 on their home court. UNLV is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 7-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tyson Degenhart is averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.