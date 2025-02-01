UNLV hosts conference rival Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-13, 4-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-5, 8-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiara Jackson and UNLV host Lexie Givens and Nevada in MWC action.

The Rebels are 11-1 on their home court. UNLV is the top team in the MWC averaging 35.9 points in the paint. McKinna Brackens leads the Rebels scoring 7.3.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

UNLV is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The Rebels and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rebels. Jackson is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Izzy Sullivan averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Givens is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.