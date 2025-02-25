UNLV hosts Boise State following Thompson’s 25-point game

Boise State Broncos (16-12, 6-9 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (22-5, 14-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on UNLV after Tatum Thompson scored 25 points in Boise State’s 78-73 victory over the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Rebels have gone 14-1 in home games. UNLV is fourth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Broncos are 6-9 in conference play. Boise State averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

UNLV averages 75.1 points, 9.7 more per game than the 65.4 Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rebels. Alyssa Brown is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thompson is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.