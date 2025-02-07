UNLV faces Wyoming following Thomas’ 20-point showing

UNLV Rebels (11-12, 5-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-12, 4-8 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Wyoming after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 20 points in UNLV’s 71-62 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Cowboys are 7-4 on their home court. Wyoming allows 70.5 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Rebels are 5-7 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 5.2.

Wyoming’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 8.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Julian Rishwain is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals. Thomas is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.