UNC Wilmington visits William & Mary after Nascimento’s 24-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-9, 3-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-10, 3-2 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces UNC Wilmington after Bella Nascimento scored 24 points in William & Mary’s 74-66 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 2-2 at home. William & Mary gives up 66.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Seahawks are 3-2 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

William & Mary is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 41.5% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 40.5% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is averaging 9.3 points for the Tribe. Nascimento is averaging 14.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games.

Taylor Henderson is averaging 12 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

