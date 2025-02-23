UNC Wilmington visits Towson following Johnston’s 21-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Towson Tigers (9-16, 7-7 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts UNC Wilmington after India Johnston scored 21 points in Towson’s 67-51 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tigers are 5-6 in home games. Towson is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 6-7 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington gives up 65.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Towson’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Towson have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

