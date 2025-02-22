UNC Wilmington visits Towson after Johnston’s 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Towson Tigers (9-16, 7-7 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts UNC Wilmington after India Johnston scored 21 points in Towson’s 67-51 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tigers are 5-6 in home games. Towson ranks seventh in the CAA in team defense, giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Seahawks are 6-7 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is 5-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Towson is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 41.7% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 64.5 points per game, 2.4 more than the 62.1 Towson gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Tigers. Anasia Staton is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is scoring 12.0 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.