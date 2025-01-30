UNC Wilmington visits Glasper and N.C. A&T

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-5, 6-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-18, 0-9 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -11; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays UNC Wilmington after Landon Glasper scored 29 points in N.C. A&T’s 89-74 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Aggies have gone 3-7 at home. N.C. A&T gives up 79.9 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Seahawks are 6-2 in conference play. UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.7% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Ryan Forrest is shooting 41.3% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games.

Donovan Newby is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Harlan Obioha is averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 72.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.