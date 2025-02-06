UNC Wilmington visits Delaware following Camden’s 20-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-5, 8-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-12, 4-6 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -6; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts UNC Wilmington after John Camden scored 20 points in Delaware’s 92-83 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-3 in home games. Delaware ranks fourth in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Izaiah Pasha averaging 3.0.

The Seahawks are 8-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Delaware averages 77.6 points, 7.6 more per game than the 70.0 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 80.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 77.8 Delaware allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pasha is averaging 10.6 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Camden is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donovan Newby is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.