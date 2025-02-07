UNC Wilmington visits Delaware after Zelaya’s 26-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-10, 6-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-14, 2-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on Delaware after Alexandra Zelaya scored 26 points in UNC Wilmington’s 65-57 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-6 on their home court. Delaware is ninth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 6-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Delaware is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.2% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Delaware gives up.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Seahawks meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is averaging 10.9 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Chloe Wilson is averaging 10.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Zelaya is averaging 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.