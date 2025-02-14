UNC Wilmington takes on Elon, looks for 4th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (12-9, 6-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-12, 6-5 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Seahawks take on Elon.

The Seahawks are 7-4 in home games. UNC Wilmington has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 6-4 in CAA play. Elon is second in the CAA with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Raven Preston averaging 3.0.

UNC Wilmington averages 65.0 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 62.3 Elon gives up. Elon averages 59.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 65.5 UNC Wilmington allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexandra Zelaya is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Kate Hollifield is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Preston is averaging 11.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 55.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.