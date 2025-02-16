UNC Wilmington takes on Charleston (SC), seeks to halt 3-game slide

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-6, 7-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-13, 6-6 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington comes into the matchup with Charleston (SC) as losers of three games in a row.

The Seahawks are 7-5 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexandra Zelaya averaging 7.4.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 18.3 points per game.

UNC Wilmington makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Charleston (SC)’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Miller averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Zelaya is averaging 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.