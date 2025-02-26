UNC Wilmington takes on Campbell after Obioha’s 23-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-7, 12-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (15-14, 10-6 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Campbell after Harlan Obioha scored 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-70 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-5 at home. Campbell is 8-9 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 12-4 in conference matchups. UNC Wilmington ranks eighth in the CAA allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Campbell scores 71.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 70.9 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 13.3 more points per game (79.6) than Campbell gives up (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Duggan is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Fighting Camels. Nolan Dorsey is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Sean Moore is averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.