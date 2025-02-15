UNC Wilmington plays conference rival Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-6, 7-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-13, 6-6 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes UNC Wilmington and Charleston (SC) square off on Sunday.

The Seahawks are 7-5 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks fifth in the CAA with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Isis Fitch averaging 4.0.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 4.4.

UNC Wilmington averages 64.6 points, 9.9 more per game than the 54.7 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC)’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Seahawks and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexandra Zelaya is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rohkohl is averaging 9.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Cougars. Taryn Barbot is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

