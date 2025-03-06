UNC Wilmington faces Hampton on home losing streak

Hampton Pirates (7-20, 3-13 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-16, 7-9 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Hampton looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Seahawks are 7-7 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 3-13 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 6-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UNC Wilmington scores 64.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 67.3 Hampton allows. Hampton averages 57.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 66.7 UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents.

The Seahawks and Pirates square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Seahawks. Evan Miller is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasha Clinton is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.