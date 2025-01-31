UNC Wilmington faces conference rival Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (9-9, 4-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-10, 4-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sterling and Hofstra take on Alexandra Zelaya and UNC Wilmington in CAA play.

The Seahawks have gone 5-4 in home games. UNC Wilmington has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride have gone 4-3 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.9% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra averages 59.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 65.4 UNC Wilmington gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zelaya is averaging 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Sterling is shooting 30.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

