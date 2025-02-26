UNC Greensboro visits Samford after Johnson’s 25-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-6, 11-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-16, 7-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts UNC Greensboro after Claire Johnson scored 25 points in Samford’s 73-62 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 on their home court. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Emily Bowman averaging 12.0.

The Spartans are 11-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro averages 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Samford makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). UNC Greensboro averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Samford gives up.

The Bulldogs and Spartans square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kennedy Langham is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nya Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Jayde Gamble is averaging 10.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 61.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.