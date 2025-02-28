UNC Greensboro Spartans take on the Mercer Bears, look for 11th straight win

UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-6, 12-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-20, 3-10 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to continue its 10-game win streak with a victory against Mercer.

The Bears are 5-9 on their home court. Mercer ranks eighth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 26.1 rebounds. Ashlee Locke leads the Bears with 6.1 boards.

The Spartans are 12-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro averages 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Mercer averages 53.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 52.5 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 65.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 63.5 Mercer allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Smith is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 5.1 points. Ariana Bennett is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jayde Gamble is averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 64.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.