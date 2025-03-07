UNC Greensboro Spartans play in SoCon Tournament against the Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers (17-11, 9-6 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (23-6, 14-1 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays in the SoCon Tournament against Wofford.

The Spartans are 14-1 against SoCon opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Khalis Cain leads the Spartans with 8.7 boards.

The Terriers are 9-6 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is third in the SoCon scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

UNC Greensboro averages 65.4 points, 5.3 more per game than the 60.1 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is averaging 11.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Evangelia Paulk is averaging 13 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 64.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.