UNC Greensboro plays Wofford, looks for 14th straight home win

Wofford Terriers (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-6, 9-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to keep its 13-game home win streak intact when the Spartans take on Wofford.

The Spartans are 12-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 10.3 assists per game led by Jayde Gamble averaging 2.9.

The Terriers have gone 7-2 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is third in the SoCon scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

UNC Greensboro averages 65.6 points, 6.5 more per game than the 59.1 Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gamble is averaging 12.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Evangelia Paulk is scoring 12.5 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Helen Matthews is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 61.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Terriers: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.