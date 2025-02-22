UNC Greensboro plays Western Carolina following Asidanya’s 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-14, 2-9 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-6, 10-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces Western Carolina after Makiah Asidanya scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 68-60 win over the Wofford Terriers.

The Spartans have gone 13-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro averages 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Catamounts have gone 2-9 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalis Cain is averaging 7.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Wooten averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Avyonce Carter is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 62.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.