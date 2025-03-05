UNC Greensboro plays in SoCon Tournament against the Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (13-16, 3-11 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (22-6, 13-1 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina meet in the SoCon Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 13-1 against SoCon teams, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon scoring 66.0 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Catamounts’ record in SoCon play is 3-11. Western Carolina is 8-10 against opponents over .500.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is averaging 12.1 points and 2.3 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Avyonce Carter is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Chelsea Wooten is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 66.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.