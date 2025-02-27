UNC Greensboro plays Chattanooga in conference showdown

Chattanooga Mocs (21-8, 13-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-10, 12-4 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces UNC Greensboro in SoCon action Thursday.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon scoring 72.6 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Mocs are 13-3 in SoCon play. Chattanooga has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Greensboro scores 72.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 72.4 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Bash Wieland is shooting 56.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

