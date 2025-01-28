UNC Greensboro hosts East Tennessee State after Seymour’s 22-point outing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-8, 6-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits UNC Greensboro after Jaden Seymour scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 71-63 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is the leader in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State leads the SoCon with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 2.9.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.2% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Quimari Peterson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Buccaneers. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

