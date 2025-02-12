UNC Greensboro faces Furman, aims for 13th straight home win

Furman Paladins (13-11, 3-5 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-6, 8-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Furman looking to continue its 12-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 11-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 3.7.

The Paladins are 3-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

The Spartans and Paladins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tate Walters is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 64.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.