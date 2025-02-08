UNC Asheville visits High Point after Marsh’s 26-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-6, 8-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (20-5, 8-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits High Point after Jordan Marsh scored 26 points in UNC Asheville’s 78-70 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 12-1 in home games. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 80.7 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Marsh averaging 8.5.

High Point makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). UNC Asheville averages 15.8 more points per game (83.8) than High Point gives up to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Marsh is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.