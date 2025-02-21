UNC Asheville puts home win streak on the line against Longwood

Longwood Lancers (17-11, 6-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-8, 10-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Longwood looking to extend its 12-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-0 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks seventh in the Big South with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Marsh averaging 8.5.

The Lancers are 6-7 in Big South play. Longwood has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

UNC Asheville is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toyaz Solomon is averaging 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Marsh is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Christmas is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Lancers. Angelo Brizzi is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.