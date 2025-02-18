UNC Asheville plays Radford, aims to break home slide

Radford Highlanders (11-14, 8-4 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-23, 0-12 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays Radford looking to break its six-game home slide.

The Bulldogs are 2-10 on their home court. UNC Asheville allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Highlanders are 8-4 in Big South play. Radford is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Radford allows. Radford’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Bulldogs and Highlanders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota McCaughan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Lalmani Simmons is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Joi Williams is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 54.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

