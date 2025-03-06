UNC Asheville plays in Big South Tournament against the Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-21, 6-10 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-10, 11-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville and Charleston Southern square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 11-5, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 against Big South teams. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 6.6.

UNC Asheville averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marsh is averaging 19.2 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelly is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Lamar Oden Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.