UNC Asheville plays Gardner-Webb, looks to end road losing streak

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-19, 0-8 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-13, 5-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hits the road against Gardner-Webb looking to stop its 12-game road losing streak.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Elze Motekaityte averaging 5.8.

The Bulldogs are 0-8 in conference play. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Hawkins is shooting 38.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lalmani Simmons is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.