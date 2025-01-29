UNC Asheville hosts Radford following Moss’ 24-point outing

Radford Highlanders (14-8, 4-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-6, 6-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on UNC Asheville after Jarvis Moss scored 24 points in Radford’s 82-69 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. UNC Asheville has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders have gone 4-3 against Big South opponents. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

UNC Asheville makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Radford has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marsh is averaging 17.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 15.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

Moss is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 14.1 points. Truth Harris is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.