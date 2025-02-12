UNC Asheville faces South Carolina Upstate after Marsh’s 33-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-7, 8-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-21, 1-10 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits South Carolina Upstate after Jordan Marsh scored 33 points in UNC Asheville’s 104-100 overtime loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans have gone 4-7 at home. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South in team defense, allowing 83.2 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 14.9 assists. Marsh leads the Bulldogs with 3.9.

South Carolina Upstate scores 74.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 75.9 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Mister Dean is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Marsh is averaging 18.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.