UMKC takes on Omaha after Petty’s 21-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (16-12, 10-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-16, 3-9 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Omaha after Jayson Petty scored 21 points in UMKC’s 79-72 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Kangaroos are 8-4 on their home court. UMKC is eighth in the Summit League scoring 74.0 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are 10-3 in Summit League play. Omaha is fourth in the Summit League with 13.1 assists per game led by JJ White averaging 3.6.

UMKC scores 74.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 76.1 Omaha gives up. Omaha scores 9.2 more points per game (76.7) than UMKC allows to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is averaging 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Marquel Sutton is scoring 18.0 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mavericks. White is averaging 17.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

