UMKC takes on Omaha after Contreras’ 20-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (7-14, 3-3 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-10, 1-5 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Omaha after Alayna Contreras scored 20 points in UMKC’s 74-61 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Mavericks are 5-3 on their home court. Omaha ranks sixth in the Summit in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Aaliyah Moore paces the Mavericks with 4.7 boards.

The Kangaroos are 3-3 in conference games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit scoring 62.4 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Omaha’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.2 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Omaha allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 5.8 points for the Mavericks. Grace Cave is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elauni Bennett is averaging 5.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Emani Bennett is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

