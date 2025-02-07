UMKC takes on North Dakota following Brown’s 26-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-16, 3-7 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 2-8 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces North Dakota after Jamar Brown scored 26 points in UMKC’s 78-72 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-4 in home games. UMKC is fourth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Brown leads the Kangaroos with 7.4 boards.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-7 in Summit League play. North Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

UMKC’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota scores 10.8 more points per game (77.8) than UMKC allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Treysen Eaglestaff is scoring 18.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 18.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.