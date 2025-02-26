UMKC plays Denver following Brown’s 21-point game

Denver Pioneers (10-19, 4-10 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 3-11 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts Denver after Jamar Brown scored 21 points in UMKC’s 70-65 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Kangaroos are 8-5 on their home court. UMKC scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 4-10 against Summit League opponents. Denver is ninth in the Summit League with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas Shogbonyo averaging 4.0.

UMKC averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Denver allows. Denver has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Cameron Faas is shooting 39.1% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

DeAndre Craig is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

