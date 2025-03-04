UMKC Kangaroos take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Summit League Tournament

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-22, 3-13 Summit League) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (12-19, 4-12 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays in the Summit League Tournament against Oral Roberts.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-12 against Summit League opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. UMKC has a 7-11 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Summit League games is 3-13. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit League scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Issac McBride averaging 6.3.

UMKC is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts scores 6.4 more points per game (73.9) than UMKC gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McBride is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. JoJo Moore is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.