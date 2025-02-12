UMKC faces South Dakota following Brown’s 29-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 3-8 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 6-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits South Dakota after Jamar Brown scored 29 points in UMKC’s 80-69 win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 11-1 in home games. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit League with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 2.3.

The Kangaroos are 3-8 in conference matchups. UMKC is eighth in the Summit League scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

South Dakota’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UMKC allows. UMKC’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than South Dakota has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fens is averaging 8.6 points for the Coyotes. Kaleb Stewart is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.