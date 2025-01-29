UMKC faces South Dakota after Contreras’ 32-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (9-12, 3-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-14, 4-3 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts South Dakota after Alayna Contreras scored 32 points in UMKC’s 66-65 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC allows 66.8 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Coyotes have gone 3-4 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Grace Larkins averaging 16.0.

UMKC is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Coyotes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Emani Bennett is averaging 17.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Larkins is shooting 49.9% and averaging 24.2 points for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

