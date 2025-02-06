UMBC visits New Hampshire following Pissis’ 20-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (11-12, 3-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-19, 2-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -7; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on UMBC after Sami Pissis scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 71-46 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 3-6 in home games. New Hampshire averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Retrievers are 3-5 against America East opponents. UMBC has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

New Hampshire’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game New Hampshire allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Okpomo is averaging 4.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Pissis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bryce Johnson is averaging 17.5 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.