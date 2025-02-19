UMBC visits Mincey and UMass-Lowell

UMBC Retrievers (12-15, 4-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-11, 4-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces UMBC after Quinton Mincey scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 80-79 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The River Hawks are 12-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 80.5 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Retrievers are 4-8 in conference play. UMBC is second in the America East scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Josh Odunowo averaging 9.1.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincey is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 15.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bryce Johnson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.