UMBC visits Brigham and Bryant

UMBC Retrievers (8-10, 1-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-9, 4-3 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on UMBC after Ali Brigham scored 29 points in Bryant’s 68-54 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Bryant leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 31.6 boards. Nia Scott leads the Bulldogs with 8.8 rebounds.

The Retrievers are 1-5 against America East opponents. UMBC is ninth in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Williams averaging 1.7.

Bryant is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Bryant gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brigham is averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mia Mancini is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Walker is averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.