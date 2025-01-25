UMBC visits Ayo-Faleye and Vermont

UMBC Retrievers (10-10, 2-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-9, 4-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays UMBC after Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 27 points in Vermont’s 68-64 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Catamounts have gone 7-1 in home games. Vermont is the leader in the America East in team defense, giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Retrievers are 2-3 against America East opponents. UMBC is ninth in the America East giving up 77.2 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Vermont scores 65.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 77.2 UMBC allows. UMBC averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Vermont allows.

The Catamounts and Retrievers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayo-Faleye is averaging 10.6 points and 1.8 blocks for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bryce Johnson is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

