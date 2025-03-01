UMBC plays Vermont on 3-game road skid

UMBC Retrievers (14-13, 7-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-12, 12-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Retrievers play Vermont.

The Catamounts have gone 10-2 at home. Vermont has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Retrievers are 7-8 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks third in the America East giving up 58.0 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Vermont averages 60.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 58.0 UMBC allows. UMBC averages 5.3 more points per game (57.9) than Vermont gives up (52.6).

The Catamounts and Retrievers face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Vito is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Catamounts. Anna Olson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. Jaden Walker is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 58.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 43.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.