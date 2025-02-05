UMBC hosts New Hampshire after DeChent’s 29-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-14, 2-7 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (10-10, 3-5 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces UMBC after Eva DeChent scored 29 points in New Hampshire’s 65-54 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Retrievers have gone 5-5 at home. UMBC is seventh in the America East scoring 57.0 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 2-7 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is second in the America East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 2.4.

UMBC’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (38.9%).

The Retrievers and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Yanez is averaging 4.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

DeChent averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Maggie Cavanaugh is shooting 34.4% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 56.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.